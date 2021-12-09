Anambra guber: Tribunal allows Uba, Soludo to inspect election materials

Anambra Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka on Thursday granted the All Progressive Congress’s (APC) candidate Andy Uba and All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA candidate, Charles Soludo prayers to inspect the materials used for the conduct of Nov. 6 and 9th governorship election.

The tribunal at the sitting , stroke out the petition by the candidate of Accord party Godwin Maduka after withdrawing his application.

The duo of Uba and Soludo had filed motion exparte before the tribunal to compel Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC) to allow them have access to inspect the materials used in the conduct of Nov. 6th and 9th governorship election in Anambra.

Uba in his motion exparte filed by his lawyer Emeka Okafor, prayed for the tribunal to compel INEC to allow him inspect all the materials used in the conduct of the election including the Certified True Copies CTC of results.

The petitioner supported his prayer with 15 paragraph affidavit and written address.

While Soludo through his lawyer, A. Ezeokenwa supported his motion exparte with 18 paragraph and written address prayed for the tribunal to allow him inspect all material used in the conduct of the election including access to CTC of the election results.

Read also: 2023 Elections: Hitting rock bottom, finding a way up

Ruling on the Uba’s petition separately , the chairman of the tribunal, justice .D. Mohammed said that the tribunal having considered the application and satisfied , is hereby ordered INEC to allow him to inspect the materials use in the conduct of the election.

According to her, the inspection must be carried out in the presence of the applicant, respondents, Police and Department of State service (DSS).

Also ruling separately on Soludo’s motion exparte justice Mohammed granted his petition to inspect all the materials used in the conduct of the election.

The chairman said that the tribunal having listened to the application is satisfied and urged the INEC to allow him access to inspect the material for election, including the ctc of results.

The tribunal chairman also ordered that the inspection must be done in the presence of the applicant, respondents, police and DSS.

In his motion of notice to strike out his petition , Maduka through his lawyer N. D. Agu urged the tribunal to strike out his petition having lost interest in pursuing it.

He said that his was withdrawing the petition because he did not served any of the respondent in the suit.

Maduka prayed the tribunal to strike out the petition, since he is no longer interested in continuing with the petition.

Ruling on the motion , the chairman of the tribunal said that since the applicant has withdrawn his petition , the the tribunal has no option than to strike out the application.

” The application is hereby strike out” the tribunal chairman said .