Anambra guber poll: APGA chairman, predecessor unhappy

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye has expressed reservations over the governorship poll in the state.

Oye, while voting at Amawbia Ward 3, Polling Unit 003 in Awka South LGA, expressed dissatisfaction over the malfunctioning of the BIVAS machine.

He said: “With the massive turnout of voters at the polling unit, I’m afraid that many eligible voters might be disenfranchised.”

Similarly, a former chairman of the party, Sen. Victor Umeh, while voting at his Aguluizigbo Ward accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of being in “partnership with APC to rig the Anambra gubernatorial election.”