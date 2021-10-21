Anambra guber: I practice politics of inclusion, not segregation – Ozigbo

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo has described his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday as victory for the people of Anambra State, adding that his kind of politics is inclusion not segregation.

He, therefore, extended his hands of fellowship to other politicians, who might be aggrieved with the court ruling to join him in working for the interest of the party in the state.

The PDP candidate disclosed this to journalists after the Media Launch of the 2021 PDP National Convention Logo and Promotional Materials in Abuja.

While thanking God for the victory, Ozigbo said his focus now was to win the November 6 governorship poll through a free and fair process.

“Today (Thursday) has been a fantastic one almost effortlessly, we receive the judgment of the Supreme Court, with all five members of the panel affirming unanimously that indeed there was only one primary, there was only one monitored by INEC and there was only one and only authentic candidate of PDP in this election. And indeed, what was done in the order arena was nothing more than a naming ceremony.

“So let’s focus on the election before us. I thank God and I give God the glory. I think this is a win for the Anambra people, because it’s important that people emerge through a free and fair process and so that when anybody becomes a candidate because it is the choice of the people, and not the choice of some interlopers.

“On the other hand, I also want to extend my hand to my brothers who have been on the other side. It’s important that they come back to the fold. We need everybody on board. I don’t practice policies of segregation, but rather of inclusion, and whatever I need to do to make them comfortable, I will do that. It is one family, one PDP, one umbrella, and it’s big enough to accommodate all of us,” Ozigbo pointed out.

The PDP candidate was of the view that the high profile defection from the opposition party to the ruling party was either because of politicians who have cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or persons pursuing some parochial agenda.

He added that in-as-much as the party has lost some politicians, more people had been joining the party in the grassroots.

According to him, “Actually, what has been going on here is we see high profile people in House of Reps and Senate, who for one reason or another, either because they have some EFCC cases or is it because of their quest for money, or the person is pursuing some parochial agenda. They go to a party that are so unpopular, an unelectable in Anambra state. That’s what the APC is.

“For me, we actually have more people, especially at the grassroot, trooping into the PDP. That’s the news I needed to put out there. If you go to Orumba North, for instance, over 700 YPP, APC, APGA defected. The entire state leadership of APGA crossed-over to PDP before the governor of Delta State and that says how it has happen in every local government. So there are more people at the grassroots, saying yes indeed. PDP is the more acceptable party in Anambra state.”

On the security situation in the state, Ozigbo said he was worried about the continued loss of lives and called on Governor Willie Obiano to rise up to the occasion and stop abdicating his responsibility.