Amid low voter turnout, Akeredolu, others say Ondo LG election successful

The local government elections in Ondo State on Saturday recorded low turnout of voters across the state.

Our correspondent who monitored the election reports that voters did not turn up at the polling centres as expected.

At Ward 4, Unit 19, opposite Omolere Nursery/Primary School, Akure, there was a case of ballot box snatching allegedly by some APC thugs.

One of the SDP members, Bisi Aderemi, who spoke with journalists alleged that some APC members numbering about 10, armed with dangerous weapons, came to their polling centre and disrupted the exercise by snatching the ballot box.

Meanwhile, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu described the conduct of the local government election in the state as a huge success.

Governor Akeredolu who voted in his hometown at Ward 5, Unit 6, Ijebu Owo, at about 10.44 am, alongside his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, said the turnout of the exercise was impressive.

At Emure Ward 11 Unit 16, Owo Local Government Area, Alex Ajipe, the Chief Executive Officer, Klick Konnect Networks International Limited, described the conduct of the exercise as peaceful.

Ajipe, who commended the electoral commission for arriving the voting centre earlier, said the exercise was very free and fair and the turnout very encouraging.

“This is the local government election that is very close to the people, so our people take it very seriously to actually exercise their franchise.

“The electoral officials are very professional, they got here timely, we have exercised our franchise without rancour. I want to say that this is the first election that I have seen rancour-free, no violence. We thank the ODIEC and government of Ondo State to conducting this election.

“For me I see no reasons for any political parties boycotting this very important election or rather than make an excuses for failure,” Ajipe said.

Also speaking, Bamidele Oloyeloogun, the Speaker, Ondo House of Assembly, described the conduct of the election as free without any problem.

However, there was general voter apathy about the elections in view of the fact that it was a local government election and it appeared only APC members participated.