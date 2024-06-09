Amaechi finally speaks on Fubara, Wike fued

A former Governor of Rivers State and immediate-past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says he will not support either Governor Siminalaya Fubara or the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike amid the current political crisis in the State.

Amaechi had remained silent since the beginning of the political impasse between Fubara and the FCT Minister. But speaking on Friday, during his visit to a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okorinama West, at his private residence in Port Harcourt, he said the popularity Governor Fubara appears to enjoy in Rivers State is the result of his public backlash against Wike.

“I can’t stand and join either Sim or Wike. I will not join Sim; I will not join Wike. But don’t forget that the two are not big without you people, I hope you know that.

“What Sim thinks is popular today, is because he is anti-Wike. That’s his popularity, not that Sim is the best man on earth. It’s because he is anti-Wike and because the state is tired of Wike”, he said.

Amaechi, who encouraged young supporters to take an active role in shaping the leadership of the State, lamented that some politicians, who were his supporters, had switched allegiance due to personal interests.