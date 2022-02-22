Akwa Ibom guber: Umo Eno denies threatening opponents

The Umo Eno campaign organisation has denied threatening the lives of its opponents who are in support of other governorship aspirants in Akwa Ibom State, describing such reports as wild allegations.

Eno, who has been endorsed by stakehoders including the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria and members of the State House of Assembly was unveiled recently as the likely successor to Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Chris Abasieyo, a former commissioner for information and the spokesman for Umo Eno’s campaign organisation, said in a statement made available to the media that such reports were capable of heating up the polity thereby affecting the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Bassey Albert, governorship campaign organisation had alleged that its supporters were being threatened and intimidated while urging that there should be a level playing field for all aspirants.

According to the statement, the allegations are wild and have no basis. It reads in part:

“Ordinarily, we would have overlooked the misleading statement by a certain Campaign Organisation, wherein they made wild allegations capable of creating needless tension in the state.

“‘However, as a responsible organisation whose primary objective is the promotion of peace in Akwa Ibom State and beyond, we felt duty bound to issue this statement in the interest of credulous members of the public, who may be misled by such crude antics.”

It further said: “It is curious that despite the allegations of intimidation and high-handedness leveled against certain imaginary officials of the Akwa State Government and the People Democratic Party (PDP), the authors have failed to mention even one culprit or cited one instance to buttress their allegations.”

It stated that there was no report of the violation of the rights of anybody in the state.

“Contrary to the speculative press briefing, there is no report of violation or likely violation of constitutionally guaranteed rights by any official of either the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) or the Akwa Ibom State Government.

“There is also no incidence or allegation of wrongdoing as contemplated by Section 58(b,h,k) of the PDP Constitution involving any member of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State. It is indeed surprising what inspired such propaganda by the organisation.

“Obviously, members of the said Campaign Organisation want to create a false impression of a tensed political atmosphere, witch-hunt, blackmail and intimidation as a ploy to evoke undeserved public sympathy. Otherwise, they would have been concrete in their allegations and would have approached appropriate authorities for redress.

“We are not surprised that the fear of the said campaign organisation stems from the fact that the Governor of Akwa Ibom State has refused to be distracted from governance and his plan to actualise his Completion Agenda. The Government of Akwa Ibom State under the leadership of Gov. Udom Emmanuel is working round the clock to ensure Akwa Ibom is better than he met it.

“We wish to appeal to the despondent Campaign Organisation, to avoid causing unnecessary tension in Akwa Ibom State, by sliding into desperation in their bid for the governorship of the state. After all, there is no wisdom in destroying what you seek to administer.”

While insisting on issue-based campaigns, the release warned that “delegates will make their choices based on the antecedents, personage and vision of the various aspirants.

“Hence, rather than attempt to manipulate the delegates by needlessly playing the victim, the leadership of this do or die Campaign Organisation, should embrace acceptable formats of campaign across the world.”