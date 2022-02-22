Statesmanship and the future of Africa

Anyone that examines thoroughly, events in the international arena, will not be wrong in demanding for politicians who are truly statesmen. Rarely do we speak of statesmanship. We talk more about leadership. Election season is regular in most parts of the world. And in Nigeria, the electioneering season is gradually picking up to speed.

We should all be concerned about what it would take for our country to muster a critical mass of men and women who will be voted into office to chart a more enduring course forward for Nigeria. We are looking up to those to be elected to drive state affairs from 2023.

How are they going to abide by the Constitution, and work within our institutions of governance in order to make and execute laws, and policies that will prosper and unite the people?

How will they carry on with state affairs in order to meet the greatest challenges in our nation’s history – poverty, unemployment, and insecurity. This calls for statesmanship.

Statesmanship as a concept was roughly defined by a political researcher, Patrick Overeem et al, as “Morally excellent leadership at the polity level.” This definition may be a useful starting point in understanding the concept as it stresses the moral qualities and scope that are hallmarks of true statesmen.

These qualities include prudence, justice, courage, and temperance. Importantly, the capacity for forbearance, and generosity, especially towards one’s political opponents within the polity is one of the characteristics of statesmen.

So, it becomes imperative for those practicing or those who claimed to be practicing statesmanship to do so on behalf of the entire citizenry, not for their political parties, and pockets.

The question those in authority and all followers need to ask themselves is: How do I want to be remembered? Simply, how will the institutions of governance be in my country in the next few decades? Strong or weak?

We expect politicians whether democrats, or those who call themselves “statesmen” or “reformers” in the society to ask themselves a soul-searching question as to where they stand not just today but for many years to come.

Will anyone stand against voter suppression? Yes, or no? That is the question that is left for all to answer. Will anyone stand against election subversion? Yes, or no? Irrespective of answers to these posers, there is one thing we all need to remember: History has never been kind to those who have sided with voter suppression far above voters’ rights. And it will be less kind to those who out of their greed and self–interest side with election subversion.

The day January 6, 2020 is already marked on America’s political history no matter how some powerful individuals and their collaborators try to erase it. The 6th of January should be used to celebrate democracy in my view.

If democracy had failed on that fateful day in 2020, what will the world be saying? The question is whether this day of insurrection marks a low point for American democracy? Or, whether democracy in America has to be subjected to further test to enable the world determine its strength.

The 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has stated that “I will stand in this breach, I will defend the nation, and I will allow no one to place a dagger on the throat of democracy.”

Despite the ravaging effect of the COVID–19 pandemics, Biden has displayed a level of clarity of vision and mission. American democracy will not fail in my view! Why? The country has many patriots and strong institutions of governance.

When will African countries come across men and women who truly believe and understand that history has assigned to them the role of saving their continent from poverty, inequity and injustice?

It is true that Africans fought for democracy. But some Africans are using their own hands to destroy the democracy they fought for. It is a fact that Africans wanted true democracy. A democracy that will encourage popular participation.

A democracy that is founded on the rule of law, as well as government transparency and accountability. A democracy for purposeful development and for social justice.

It is still a little hard to believe what is happening to a few African countries that have dishonored the tenets of democracy. Freedom of assembly, freedom of association and speech, have been forbidden.

Inclusiveness and equality, citizenship, voting rights, deprivation of the right to life etcetera are no longer respected. Constitutions have been thrown away for decrees. This is unbelievable and quite disturbing to many analysts.

Though, political pundits have professed that the best antidote to military adventurism in any polity is good governance. One would like to admit that it was bad civilian governance in the past in Africa that led to decades of military rule.

Recent coups in some sub-Saharan African countries have shown that there is a linkage between good governance and the survival of democracy in Africa.

The question of whether democracy in Africa is already compromised to such a terrible extent that it is too late to save it from the hands of politicians in military uniforms with a ravenous desire for power is germane.

Since 2017, Africa has witnessed the return of military takeovers and failed coups. We do not want to list these countries because of time and space. But in September 2021, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern that “military coups are back.”

Guterres blamed it on a lack of unity amongst the international community in response to military interventions.” He argued further that “Geo – political divisions are undermining international cooperation and a sense of impunity is taking hold.”

Overall, Africa has experienced more coups than any other continent today. Of the 13 coups recorded globally since 2017, all but one – Myanmar have been in Africa. One does not advocate the military option towards resolving Africa’s enduring challenges because the sincerity of coup leaders to the best of our knowledge has always been questionable.

Though, the AU, ECOWAS, and UN have strongly condemned military coups and suspended some military juntas. This is necessary. In fact, African countries should not deal with leaders who did not get to the office through credible, free, and fair elections. We advocate that democracy, transparency and inclusiveness in governance must be the basis for assessing any government. All said,

Africans are looking up to Nigeria – the big brother – for peace and progress in the continent. But one thing is certain – the future of democracy in Africa is in the hands of Africans. Thank you.