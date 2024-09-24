Akpata condemns vote-buying, low voter turnout in Edo governorship election

Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State

Olumide Akpata, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, has condemned the widespread vote-buying and voter apathy that characterised the 2024 Edo governorship election.

In a statement on Monday, he expressed disappointment over the conduct of the poll, likening it to a marketplace where votes were auctioned to the highest bidders.

“As attested to by YIAGA Africa, a leading civil society organisation and domestic observer group, our sacred electoral process was reduced to a commodities market – a bidding war for votes,” the Labour Party candidate said.

Akpata’s comments followed the declaration of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Monday Okpebholo as the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akpata, who finished third behind Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Asue Ighodalo, described the vote-buying as a significant factor that undermined the integrity of the election.

He noted that while the election was largely free from traditional malpractices like ballot box snatching, it was marked by voter intimidation and falsified results.

The LP candidate also pointed to the exceptionally low voter turnout, which he argued facilitated the vote-buying schemes, as fewer voters made it easier for the dominant political parties to secure a majority of the votes.

He said, “Although the election was largely free from historical forms of election-day malpractice such as ballot box snatching and stuffing, it was nevertheless marred by voter intimidation and the falsification of results,” the LP candidate said.

“More insidiously, we witnessed one of the lowest voter turnouts in recent years, a testament to the apathy that has gripped our populace. This disengagement ultimately contributed to the worst-case scenario we now face.”

Akpata emphasised that the low participation reflected growing apathy among the electorate, contributing to the flawed outcome of the election.

Despite the setbacks, he reaffirmed his commitment to the fight for good governance, transparency, and accountability, encouraging his supporters to remain engaged in the political process.

He urged them to continue striving for democratic ideals that would lead to lasting improvements in governance for Edo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The path to true democracy is often long and fraught with challenges, but it is a journey we must undertake together. Our struggle for good governance, transparency, and accountability continues,” Akpata said.