Akpabio joins presidential race, promises to unite Nigeria

Godswill Akpabio, minister for Niger Delta Affairs, has joined the presidential race promising to foster unity in the country which he said has been torn apart by strife, insecurity and banditry activities.

Speaking Wednesday at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom state where he made the formal declaration, recounted the achievements he recorded in various public offices he had occupied from inception of the present democratic dispensation in Nigeria.

He listed numerous projects he provided in Akwa Ibom including free and compulsory education, good road network and other facilities in the state saying his achievements could be replicated in Nigeria if given the opportunity by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to fly its flag during primary election.

Describing his declaration as “uncommon,” Akpabio assured Nigerians would witness uncommon transformation in all sectors, maintaining that the implementation of the forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced with many development projects executed by the commission inaugurated.

According to him, the inauguration of the commission headquarters which was abandoned for 26 years has saved the commission from yearly rent.

“I have come to secure lives and property, to make unity the touchstone of our

nationhood and to invigorate our economy, prosper our citizenry and promote democracy.”

“You have heard a lot of declarations . This one is very uncommon . I have never seen a politician loved by his people and others across the nation like Godswill Akpabio” he said

He said as a first time senator, he was honoured by his colleagues and elected the Minority Leader which he said showed how he is loved by all Nigerians promising that he would not allow Nigeria to sink if elected president.

The minister who announced that the presidential nomination form was bought for him by the Northern Youth Forum presented during his declaration.

He paid a glowing tribute to president Mohammedu Buhari for showing integrity in the affairs of the nation especially in the fight against corruption .

Akpabio insisted that the fight against corruption would continue to ensure that the nation is rid of corrupt tendencies and accelerate the pace of development .

He observed that his presidential declaration is backed by Representatives of major political blocks in the nation especially the North , west and south East whom he recognized as his in-laws .

He acknowledged the representative of Northern Youths Forum who had bought the APC Presidential Nomination Form for him as a mark of solidarity and support .

“So I declare today consciously that this declaration has raised the bar of hope for all Nigerians, poor or rich. Christian or Muslim.

“I was raised by a poor, loving mother, who lost her beloved husband six months after my birth. She taught me that life is not about where you came from, but where you are going.

“After primary school, I missed a year of schooling because she could not afford my school fees. Despite this, my love for

education drove me to sneak into a nearby Secondary School. ”

Akpabio’s declaration was witnessed by a large crowd of supporters including youths, women and politicians across all the regions of the country with Tim Dakolo, a top musician who performed during the ceremony.