Akeredolu’s deputy debunks plot to violently unseat governor, prays for his recovery

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has debunked claims that he was planning protests in Akure and Abuja to compel Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to hand over power to him.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, the Deputy Governor described the allegation as wild, and a figment of imagination of a drowning government.

Ajayi said some politicians and public office holders in the Akeredolu’s administration was working actively to destabilise the state and tarnish his name, stressing that the constitution was clear on who the Governor can handover power to when he is absent.

Ajayi further prayed for the quick recovery of the Governor so that he can return to his duty post as soon as possible.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has been drawn to another statement by the State Government alleging that the Deputy Governor is planning protests in Akure and Abuja to compel Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to hand over power to him.

“This wild allegation is the figment of imagination of a drowning government. The allegation is not only untrue but reckless and provocative as it represents an orchestrated attempt by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s government to portray the deputy governor as a man desperate for power at all cost.

“A government which deliberately twisted the interpretation of Section 190(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to mean that the Deputy Governor was demanding for the handover of power to him can do anything to whip up sentiment and remain relevant.

“It must be stated that the Constitution of the Federal Republic is explicit on who takes over in a situation where the governor of a state is incapacitated or unable to discharge his duties. The deputy governor of Ondo State is a man of peace and firm believer in our nation’s constitution.

“Therefore Agboola Ajayi does not need to sponsor any protest for a constitutional provision to be effected,” Ajayi said.