Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa to be sworn in as governor, deputy governor Wednesday

The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will on Wednesday, February 24, be sworn into office for a second term at the International Culture and Event Centre, Akure, the state capital.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, on Friday on the preparation towards the low-key ceremony, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor-elect and chairman, 2021 inauguration committee, said Akinwumi Adesina, president of African Development Bank, will deliver a public lecture on Tuesday.

According to him, the theme of the inauguration lecture is “Towards a New Nigeria: From Federal Fatherism to a Commonwealth“. He said all necessary arrangements for the inauguration ceremony have been concluded.

“The inauguration/swearing-in ceremony of Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Deputy Governor-Elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa will hold on Wednesday, February 24, by 10 am at the International Culture and Event Center, Igbatoro Road, Alagbaka, Akure,” Aiyedatiwa said.

“Due to the prevailing realities of the coronavirus pandemic, we would be having only 500 invited guests at the venue, while on the same date and venue there will be an inauguration dinner by 6 pm which will only accommodate 400 people.

“On Thursday, 25th February 2021, by 9 am there will be commissioning of projects. Also by 12pm, there is going to be a schools debate and presentation of awards and laurels won by Ondo state public schools. While by 7 pm, there is going to be a World Gyration of Kegite Club of Nigeria among others lined-up programmes.

“It is important to stress that attendance at every function will be strictly by invitation. This is in order to control crowds and reduce the risks associated with COVID-19. In other words, the venues will be a no-go area for individuals without official invitation cards.

“The schools’ debate and presentation of awards won by Ondo State Public school is a well-thought-out component of the inauguration ceremonies with a specific focus to elevate and celebrate our youths in the state. It is also to serve as the melting pot for the general public consisting of parents, teachers and students and government thereby ensuring the involvement of all layers in the society in the enthroning of the government they truly voted in.

“Aside from above, Governor Akeredolu believes in the involvement of the younger generation in the journey to the future and will seize every opportunity to promote their excellence in conduct and scholarship in public space. This is why the schools’ debate provides our children who have excelled in the qualifier series an opportunity to demonstrate, before our very eyes, knowledge, competence and scholarly versatility renowned with Ondo state,” he said.