Ajimobi calls for peace in APC as he takes over as Acting National Chairman

Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (South), Abiola Ajimobi on Tuesday night called on all APC Stakeholders to continue to observe the peace as he assumes position as acting National Chairman of the APC.

The new acting Chairman spoke on Tuesday night through his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, in the aftermath of the order of the Court of Appeal affirming the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

Ajimobi took over the leadership of the party in line with Section 14 subsection 3 of the APC constitution that states that, “the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.

According to a Statement by the Spokesman to the Acting National Chairman, a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), would be called soon to resolve all contentious issues. “We should therefore let peace continue to reign until we call the NEC meeting and take a position on the way forward”, he said.

It would be recalled that Senator Ajimobi took over as the Deputy National Chairman in March 2020 when the NWC wrote a letter to the Southwest to nominate a candidate for the vacant position of the Deputy National Chairman (South) when the position became vacant with the appointment of Niyi Adebayo as Minister.

The appointment of Senator Ajimobi received the support of five of the Six South West states of Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun and Lagos with Ekiti alone protesting the nomination. This was however not enough to stop the nomination as Ajimobi had majority of the states in the zone supporting his nomination.

Ajimobi’s appointment into the NWC was further affirmed by a Federal High Court.