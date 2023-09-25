Aiyedatiwa impeachment plot: Call Ondo Assembly to order, group tells national assembly

The National Assembly has been urged to call the Ondo State House of Assembly to order, to avert anarchy and breakdown of law and order, over the impeachment process of the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the expense of the peace, stability and welfare of the people of the state.

The Ondo Redemption Front (ORF) group, made the call on Monday at a press conference held at the Ondo NUJ Press Centre, Alagbaka Akure.

According to the Chairman of the group, Ayodeji Ologun, the intervention of the National Assembly was necessary in the overriding interest of the people of the state and the country at large.

Recall that the Ondo State House of Assembly during a plenary session on Wednesday said it had commenced the impeachment process of the embattled deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa over an alleged of gross misconduct.

But Ologun, who addressed the journalists on behalf of the ORF said the real issue, as regards the alleged impeachment of Aiyedatiwa, was not about accountability.

He said the group is not unaware that this is not about accountability as the house wants us to believe, but a vendetta by a class of crass opportunists who have unfettered access to the resources of the state occasioned by the incapacity of the Governor.

“Also, worthy of mention is the fact that since the return of Mr. Akeredolu and his refusal to resume at his official duty-post for the governance of the state, a situation that is causing serious apprehension in the state, the state House of Assembly has not been helping matters.

“Rather, the Ondo State House of Assembly has decided to add salt to injury by instigating violence, anarchy and orchestrating break down of law and order by embarking on unjustified and unwarranted process of impeachment of the Deputy Governor Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“The impeachment is at the expense of the peace, stability and the welfare of the people of Ondo State.

“In view of the above stated and the contemplation of section 11(1)(4)(5) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we hereby implore the National Assembly to call Ondo State House of Assembly to order. This is in the overriding interest of the people of the state and the country at large,” he said.

The ORF chairman also said the group “strongly believed that politics should be the least of the worries of the political class in Ondo state at the moment but delivery of good governance in the overriding interest of the people”.

According to him, the people have been cheated over time with no progressive impact on their daily lives, while a large chunk of Ilaje land is taken over by overflow of water without attending concern.

“No one is talking about the state of the state owned institutions as well as the other critical sector of our economy.

“While we don’t hold brief for the embattled deputy governor, we warn and sternly too that the state house of assembly recruise herself from the whims and camprices of those who are bent on holding the state by the jugular without carrying the mandate of the people,” he said.

Ologun said there were claims and counter claims from different

quarters as regards the management of the subsidy fund by the Federal Government, and other items.

“On behalf of our people, we demand an investigation into the utility of the fund and other items supplied to the state. We are not unaware of the games been played with our common petrithony.

“One of such is the ignoble assault on the Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state by a party chieftain in the Akoko area of the state where palliatives was been distributed to party faithful other than the real people in need of it across the state.

“In similar vein, we demand an inquiry into the 2020 Corona virus funds as expended. There has been a lot of secrecy on the fund and its sharing and beneficiaries and we demand an inquest and investigation into the funds both raised and given were expended.

“We stand resolute in our dedication to ensuring that the interest and dreams of the citizens of Ondo state remains central to the policies making and decision making process. We shall continually provide timely advice to government on proper running of the affairs of Ondo State.

“We are committed to the progress of Ondo state and we would not allow anyone or any group of people to drag us in the mud,” Ologun said.