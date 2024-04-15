Aiyedatiwa has capacity to govern Ondo again — Group

By Jacob Akintunde

Ahead of the next Saturday governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, an Ondo-based, APC Group known as G30, has said that the incumbent, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has what it takes to govern the State impactfully within the next four years.

Speaking at a Press Conference held in Akure, the Ondo State capital,Tola Awosika, Convener of G30, said the Group had carefully evaluated the capacity of Governor Aiyedatiwa in the last few months on the saddle, concluding that he should be allowed to consolidate his accomplishments as governor of Ondo State.

The G30, while endorsing the aspiration of the governor, however, said whether Aiyedatiwa is spending two or four years, they believe that he will create a very sharp impact for the people within four years.

Awosika, who was flanked by Tajudeen Adefisoye, former member of the Federal House of Representatives; Oluwaseun Bosede Osamaye and other members of the Group, said; “I think we should be more worried about tomorrow, what happens to our state, not what happens in a year, two, three or four years.

“I’m sure you know that at the time the Northern senatorial district was clamouring for their own turn, they also wanted eight years but unfortunately God is the one that decides tomorrow and our late governor was only able to achieve seven years, but in those seven years he did his own part.

“He impacted his people and the people are very pleased with the Legacy that he left for them as far as Ondo North is concerned. So I don’t see that being an issue for him. I think it’s not how long you spend, it is what you do when you’re given the opportunity.

“So, whether it’s two or four years, I believe he has what it takes to create very sharp impact for the good people of Ondo State.”

Awosika, who also spoke on the influence of the President Bola Tinubu ahead of the primary, noted, “we all know the antecedents of President Tinubu, we saw it in his own struggle for the presidential primary ticket.

“He is a democrat through and through and someone that believes in the process and someone that believes in elections. He fought very hard for his own nomination as a candidate of APC during the 2023 presidential election, and I believe he’s throwing out the same path, he wants the aspirants to also fight for what they believe in and I believe he’s good to support with very transparent and democratic process.”