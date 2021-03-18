Ahead of LG election, Makinde appoints Nwosu special assistant on OYSIEC

Ahead of the local government election slated for May this year, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed Nwosu Tallest Innocent O. as his special assistant on the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun.

A statement by the special assistant (print media) to Governor Makinde, Moses Alao, said the governor congratulated Nwosu, charging him to see the appointment as a call to service.

“While heartily congratulating you on your appointment, which must be seen as a call to service, the government expects that you will discharge your duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence,” the letter read in part.