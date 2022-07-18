Adeleke’s victory affirmation of the people’s will- Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), says the victory of Ademola Adeleke in the Osun governorship election is an affirmation of the will of the people.

Okowa stated this in a congratulatory message by his chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke the winner of the election after scoring 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

According to Okowa, Adeleke’s victory is the affirmation of Osun people’s will, adding that Nigerians should always stand for good leaders with the interest of the people at heart as Osun people just did.

He said the electorate across the 30 local government areas of the state spoke loudly and very clearly in the affirmation of their choice for Adeleke as next governor.

Read also:Osun: Referendum against APC has begun – Atiku

He lauded the former governor of the state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Olu Alabi and other party leaders in Osun for working together in the interest of PDP and the people of the state.

Okowa said the election of Adeleke had signposted the reality of PDP’s determination to rescue Nigeria, adding that “the mission has just begun.

“Let me congratulate my brother, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the July 16 governorship election in Osun.

“It is heart-warming to see you emerge as Governor-elect of Osun against all odds and I am grateful to the electorate in Osun for shunning entreaties of retrogressive forces who were ostensibly resolved on subverting the wishes of the people through vote buying and other rigging strategies.

“Let me also thank the INEC for demonstrating true independence as required by the laws of our land and for improving on the logistics and conduct of the election.

“The most significant aspect of this victory is the peaceful outcome of the election as Osun people conducted themselves responsibly by ensuring that the election was devoid of violence.”

The governor also congratulated the PDP and the chairman of its national campaign council for Osun governorship election and governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri and other members of the campaign council for their efforts which culminated to the victory.

He said the brotherhood displayed by PDP governors and other party members towards the election of Adeleke was what the country needed currently to take the nation to greater heights in 2023.

Okowa also appreciated the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, Namadi Sambo and former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki for their attendance at the rally in Osun, an action that contributed immensely to the outcome of the election.

“Going forward as a nation, we can only develop further if the people are allowed to choose their leaders at all levels without any hindrance as has been exemplified in Osun.

“It’s therefore, a clarion call on INEC to strive to do the right thing as an unbiased umpire.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you my dear brother and friend, Ademola Adeleke, on your successful election as Governor-elect of Osun,” he said.

The governor prayed God to grant Adeleke wisdom, knowledge and the needed resources to attend to his campaign promises of taking away the darkness that pervades the state.