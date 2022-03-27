Adamu sworn-in as APC National Chairman

Abdullahi Adamu, former Governor of Nasarawa and Senator representing the Western Senatorial District of the State has been sworn-in as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adamu took oath of office at the Eagle Square, Abuja venue of the just concluded National Convention of the APC at 12:22pm on Sunday and President Muhamadu Buhari witnessed the ritual.

He was Saturday night declared winner of the APC National Chairmanship election by Abubakar Badaru, Chairman of the Election Sub-committee of the APC and Governor of Jigawa State after voice affirmation by delegates at the Convention.

Six National Chairmanship aspirants; George Akume, Tanko Al-makura, Abdulaziz Yari, Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha, Etsu Muhammed had withdrawn from the race and adopted the former Nasarawa State Governor as a consensus candidate for the position.

Also sworn-in are; Emma Eneukwu, Deputy National Chairman (South);

Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North); Iyisola Omisore, National Secretary; Festus Funanter, Deputy National Secretary; Muhazu Rijau, National Vice Chairman (North-central); Mustapha Salihu, National Vice (North-East); Salihu Lukman, National Vice Chairman (North-west); Ijeoma Arodiogbu, National Vice Chairman (South-east); Victor Giadom, National Vice Chairman (South-south) and Isaac Kekemeke, National Vice Chairman South-west.

Others are; Ahmed El-Marzuk, National Legal Adviser; Beta Edu, National Woman Leader; Abdulahi Israel, National Youth Leader; Tolu Bankole, Special Persons Leader; Uguru Ofoke, National Treasurer; F.N Nwosu, National Welfare Secretary; Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary; Abubakar Maikafi, National Auditor; Bashir Gumel, National Financial Secretary; Suleiman Argungun, National Organising Secretary; Ibrahim Salawu, Deputy National Legal Adviser and Omorede Osifo, Deputy National Treasurer.

Almost all the National Working Committee (NWC) and most non-NWC members as well as Zonal Officers emerged through consenus or unopposed from the unity list earlier released by the party.

However, some of aspirants defied the consensus arrangement opted by President Muhamadu Buhari and went into election, especially for the offices National Vice Chairman, North-east and South-south, National Woman Leader, Deputy National Auditor; Zonal Secretary, North-east, amongst others.