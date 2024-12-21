Activist charged for ‘cursing’ Seyi Tinubu, Egbetokun remanded by court

A judge in Abuja has ordered that activist Olamide Thomas stay in custody after she was charged for things she said on social media about President Tinubu’s son.

When her lawyer tried to get her released on bail by making a verbal request, Judge Emeka Nwite said no – the lawyer needs to submit a formal written request instead.

Thomas is facing three charges related to cyberbullying. She pleaded not guilty.

The police say she posted a video online where she made three threatening statements:

She said Seyi Tinubu (the president’s son) would die this year

She made threats against the head of Nigeria’s police force, Kayode Egbetokun

She said the children of police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi would die before his eyes

This all started on December 13, when Thomas, who works as a nurse, was arrested in Lagos. The video that got her in trouble was actually made after she was previously arrested on October 20, 2024. That first arrest happened during a protest at the Lekki tollgate – people were there to mark four years since the #EndSARS protests.

After they arrested her in Lagos this time, the police took her to Abuja. The judge has scheduled her trial to begin on December 30.

The law she’s accused of breaking is the Cybercrimes Act of 2024, which makes it illegal to use the internet to threaten or harass people in ways that make them fear for their safety.

