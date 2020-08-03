Account for failed $460 million Abuja CCTV Project, $2bn China loan, APC tells Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to redirect their energies to explaining to Nigerians the status of the failed $460 million Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) awarded in August 2010 by the immediate-past PDP administration.

APC also, asked Atiku and PDP to explain the over $2billion China loan the PDP administration took between 2010 and 2013 alone; $16billion spent on power with no electricity; fuel subsidy rackets; counter-insurgency funds that were diverted and shared to political cronies among other shocking heists.

The ruling party made these demands while reacting to a statement issued by the Media Office of former Vice President Atiku on the standard sovereign guarantee and sovereign immunity clause embedded in Nigeria’s loan agreements with China to fund the ongoing national railway projects can be best described as unresearched, unintelligent and pedestrian.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said as the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has explained the guarantee/clause in the loan deals as standard irrespective of the country granting the loan.

Nabena recalled that the failed CCTV installation project was initiated by late President Umaru Yar’Adua and awarded in August 2010 by former President, Goodluck Jonathan’s administration to help security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory check the growing insecurity.

He said: “Since the agreement became signed, Nigeria has been servicing this loan to China while Nigerians are yet to attest to the visibility of CCTV project and unable to explain the status of the video surveillance project. The matter is subject to a legislative probe. In all of these, we are starkly reminded that the PDP remains a corrupted and damaged product. Nigerians must continue to reject the party at all levels of government.

“In the area of fiscal discipline, prudence, curbing leakages, are we currently getting it right? An emphatic yes! Every kobo expended on infrastructure counts. Verifiable evidence abounds in the fast-expanding national railway projects, airport remodeling among other critical infrastructure projects being undertaken by the President Muhammadu Buhari government. The days of phony contracts as institutionalised by successive PDP administrations are fast fading”.