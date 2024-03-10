Abubakar Suleiman: A team player returns to Bauchi Assembly as speaker

In what appears like the proverbial cats with nine lives, an adage that clearly demonstrates dexterity and determination can best capture the re-election by the members of Bauchi State House of Assembly of Abubakar Suleiman and his Deputy, Jamilu Dahiru, to again lead the legislative arm of the state government.

The political interregnum of the politician seen by many of his admirers as ‘sabbatical’ also serves as an opportunity that put to test the political sagacity and acceptability of the Ningi-born politician.

Abubakar Suleiman’s towering political sojourn was not devoid of setback when in November 2023, an Abuja Court of appeal removed the duo of Abubakar and Dahiru and ordered a rerun which they also won and were subsequently sworn-in February as members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The Appeal Court also ordered rerun elections in the two constituencies covering about 10 polling units in Bingo Central and about four units in Bauchi to determine the true winner of the March 18, 2023 election in the two constituencies.

What was even more surprising to political watchers in Bauchi was the voluntary resignation of the immediate past speaker and his deputy, Babayo Akuyam and Ahmed Abdullahi, respectively which paved the way for the seamless emergence of Suleiman and his deputy without the usual scuffle and fight that characterise leadership change, especially in state assemblies.

Unarguably, Suleiman’s return was an attestation to his leadership quality, capacity, teamwork and prowess in charting a robust legislative direction and synergy with the executive arm of government for the overall interest and development of Bauchi State.

Some political opponents, who had expected a showdown were however, disappointed when the entire House unanimously threw its support to the return of the hitherto speaker and his deputy, which further gives credence to the trust in their leadership.

The return of Abubakar, who holds the traditional titles of Dan Galadiman Ningi and member, Ningi Emirate Council, Dan Iyan Ari and Madakin Uban Dawakin Bauchi, has continued to attract commendations for Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, for his insistence on justice, peace and commitment to the development of the state.

In a letter of commendation by the spouse of the Speaker, Hajiya Abi Hafsat Ays, and addressed to Governor Bala Mohammed, on behalf of the family, she described the governors’ support as “remarkable in ensuring his retention of his seat in the assembly during the rerun election.”

Part of the letter reads, “Your resolute commitment to fulfilling your promise to see him as the speaker for the third consecutive terms speaks volume about your integrity, honesty, and perseverance. Despite facing numerous internal and external pressures, you have remained steadfast in your decision, standing firm on your word and principles. Your undeviating support has not only been a source of strength for my husband but has also reaffirmed our faith in your leadership and commitment to justice.

“I have had the privilege of observing your exemplary career trajectory since your appointment as the FCT minister during the Goodluck Jonathan administration. Your dedication to public service, your steady commitment to the people of Bauchi State, and your exceptional leadership qualities have left an indelible mark on all who have had the pleasure of working with you.

“On behalf of myself, the Dangaladima family, and all those who have benefited from your leadership, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your determined support. Your integrity, honesty, and commitment to justice serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all of us.”.

Abubakar resigned from the civil service in 2014 and joined partisan politics following pressure from people of his constituency. He was first elected as the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly on the 20th June, 2019.

In 2020 he was elected by his colleagues Speakers from the northeast states to serve as Chairman of the Northeast Speakers and Vice Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

In 2022, he was elected the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria. Under his leadership the Forum recorded unprecedented achievements.