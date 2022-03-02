Abiru meets LASCOTA, urges tradesmen to take advantage of planned N300m special loan

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has urged tradesmen and artisans in the Lagos East District to avail themselves of the N300million Lagos East Constituency Intervention Revolving Loan at a very concessional six percent per annum interest rate.

The Senator disclosed this when he met with the Lagos East leadership of the Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans (LASCOTA) at his constituency office in Ikorodu.

Abiru, a retired bank chief executive and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, said enabling affordable loans for businesses is the only sustainable way of promoting prosperity in society. According to him, that is real empowerment.

The Senator urged LASCOTA, the umbrella body of artisans and tradesmen in Lagos with over fifty different artisan associations and trades to encourage their members in the Lagos East District to apply for the loan when it comes live in April 2022.

The Lagos East Chairperson of LACOSTA, Funmilola David, thanked the Senator for the unprecedented achievements he has recorded in the last 13 months. She said LACOSTA is ready to work and collaborate with the Senator in the deepening of his interventions to the grassroots.

A former Lagos State lawmaker, Adebimpe Akinsola and Saheed Oladapo Ibikunle, special adviser to the Senator on Constituency Matters, who were also at the parley, appreciated the LACOSTA leadership for acknowledging the great works of the senator. They assured that greater things were underway.

The senator conducted LASCOTA leadership round the Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL), a tech and innovation space which is currently situated at the Constituency Office. Secondary School students between ages 12 and 18 were in class for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) training at the time of the visit.