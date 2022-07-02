Abiru doles out N62.5m grant to 1,250 market women

The joy that attended the occasion was palpable, and was evident in the determination by one and all to defy the heavy downpour to be part of the epochal event.

Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East District at the Senate of the National Assembly, pulled the high and mighty in Lagos State, including the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the ancient city of Epe, for the commissioning of various projects facilitated by the senator.

It was a testimonial of worthy and quality representation.

The dividends of democracy commissioned for the benefits of residents in Epe on Thursday, June 30, 2022 include a 960-capacity mini-stadium with a football pitch, basketball, and volleyball courts, remodelling of the popular Oluwo fish market; a donation of N62.5 million for 1,250 market women as financial grants, distribution of hand planters to about 200 farmers.

These projects were facilitated through the presidency, office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In her address, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, said the project is in tandem with some of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially zero poverty, no hunger, good health and wellbeing, gender equality and economic growth.

The President’s special assistant said “it is a very important project for us in the sense that we have to empower our women financially, spiritually, psychologically and emotionally.”

“At Oluwole Fish Market, we have constructed where they can process their fish using gas, electricity or coal. It has been completed. And the standard of fish produced here can be exported overseas. I can tell you that it can match anywhere in the world,” Orelope-Adefulire added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks noted that the project was a true demonstration of democracy as it is most practical, and functional, directly touching the people’s lives, empowering them, and enabling them to live healthier, more prosperous and to live better as citizens.

Read also: Abiru awards grants to constituents’ start-ups

“The market is a commerce-oriented project designed to improve the livelihood and the earning capacity of the various beneficiaries, while the mini-stadium is a lifestyle, sports, and recreational facility which will translate and transform the health benefit and improve the livelihood of our citizens,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Abiru, who has spent 18 months in office, said that he took up the mantle of leadership with a determination and passion for improving the lots of Lagos East Senatorial District, elevating the socio-economic conditions of our people, and most importantly, complementing the efforts of the state government in improving the lives of our people.

“So, in the last 18 months, I have held the people’s mandate, I have prioritised my focus and responsibilities on three pillars; legislative role, empowerment, and endowment. As we journey into the year 2023, I urge us all not to only get fully registered but to also step up the civic advocacy for our people to register with INEC in the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) which the electoral umpire extended,” he said.

An entertaining highlight of the event was a football match between Tokunbo Abiru Football Club and Epe Alaro United won the Abiru Boys by a lone goal in a penalty shootout.

Dignitaries at the event included Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State deputy governor; Abiodun Ogunleye, a former deputy governor; Olorunfunmi Basorun, Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, member; Bode Oyedele, Akanni Seriki Bamu Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, serving commissioners; federal and state legislators.