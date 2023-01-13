Abia elders insist on power shift to north senatorial zone

Elders of Abia State, including senior lawyers and academics, have insisted that the rotation and zoning formula of the State must be respected, as it is the turn of Abia North to produce the next governor of the State.

They maintained that the palpable tension existing within the State’s political atmosphere was needless since history supports their insistence on rotation of the 2023 governorship seat to Abia North senatorial zone.

The elders in a statement signed by notable personalities like, Nwadinaobi Ugochukwu Esomono, a professor, Lawrence Ubani, ESV Olekanma, Amaka Onubogu, Caleb Awa and Idika Kalu, amongst others, called for respect for the zoning arrangement in the State.

Read also: 2023 Abia guber: Labour Party’s candidate promises to abolish multiple taxations

The leaders said power returning to Abia North was sacrosanct, noting that it is the only way to ensure peace, justice and fairness in the State.

According to them, Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia North governed the State for 8 years and handed over to Theodore Orji, from Abia Central Senatorial zone, who also did 8 years and handed over to Victor Ikpeazu from Abia South Senatorial zone in 1915, who’s 8years tenure would expire on May 29, 2023 and Ikpeazu is supposed to hand over to a candidate from Abia North to sustain the arrangement.

“Having witnessed this tradition persist, it has gone beyond mere politics, to a phenomenal entrenchment of power rotation within the political ecosystem of Abia State.

“For equity, justice and fairness, it is expedient that the governorship seat is returned to Abia North Senatorial zone. It is morally wrong to support any candidate outside Abia North Senatorial Zone”, they stated.