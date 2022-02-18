A/Ibom guber: Eno’s aspiration gains ground as more stakeholders lend support

The endorsement of Umo Eno, commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in Akwa Ibom State as Governor Udom Emmanuel’s likely successor has continued to gain ground as more stakeholders, including critical institutions, have thrown their weight behind his aspiration.

Umo Eno, who hails from Uyo senatorial district which is favoured by the zoning arrangement to produce the governor of the state, looks set to emerge as the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s governorship election.

So far, many groups and institutions including the State House of Assembly, the association of local government of Nigeria as well as youths from many local government areas of the state have announced their support and pledged to stand by him after he was recently tipped as the favoured aspirant.

The latest to support Umo Eno’s governorship ambition whole-heartedly is the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly presided over by the Speaker, Aniekan Bassey which threw its weight behind him describing Umo Eno as a “focused man who filled with entrepreneurial spirit,’ and an entrepreneur who will foster the development of the state if elected.

Speaking at the event, the speaker pointed out that members of the assembly had since resolved to support the succession plan of Governor Udom Emmanuel, adding that his prayers had always been that the next governor should be an entrepreneur.

“My prayer always was that God should present to us, a man who will be focused with entrepreneurial spirit because we are going to a new level of development of Akwa Ibom State. Today that prayer has been answered”

According to him, Umo Eno has created “massive employment for youths in the state,” adding that he would consolidate on Governor Emmanuel’s industrialisation agenda.

“Over the years, he has contributed immensely to the state by creating jobs for the youths. He is also one of the successful businessmen in the state, despite being a son of a nobody.

“Umo Eno is a motivation to the younger generation. On my own, I endorse his governorship aspiration based on his capacity and competence. I also appeal to my colleagues to support him,” he said.

He said that his endorsement of Umo Eno is not because people have come to consult him as the Speaker of Akwa Ibom State or as a friend and brother to Umo Eno but because he has all the qualities of a leader, humble and focused which he said are needed from a good leader.

“People should assess the governorship aspirant based on his capacity and competency and not because he was anointed by the state Governor.

“Let us all focus on the aspirant’s intellectual capacity and wealth of knowledge that will be of benefit to the state,’’ the Speaker added.

Earlier, the Director General (DG), Umo Eno Governorship Campaign Organisation, Assam Assam (SAN), said the essence of the visit was to seek the endorsement of the lawmakers, assuring that Umo Eno will not disappoint Akwa Ibom people if given the chance.

On his part, the governorship aspirant and Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, said if elected, he will ensure rural development and also boost industrialisation in the state.

He described the 7th Assembly as the most peaceful in the history of the state Assembly and vowed to consolidate on the foundation of peace and industrialisation built by the Speaker and the governor in the state.

Others who spoke during the visit included the National Coordinator of the Maintain Peace Movement, Emmanuel Enoidem and Effiong Bob.

Similar endorsement also came from the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) thus giving a further boost to his governorship ambition.

The endorsement was said to be “a unanimous decision by the Council chairmen of the 31 Local Government Areas following a motion moved by the Chairman of Uyo, Uwemedimo Udo and seconded by the Chairman of Ini Local Government,, Israel Idaisin during a consultation by the campaign team of Pastor Umo Eno.

Speaking during the event, the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of ALGON and Chairman of Esit Eket Local Government Council, Iniobong Robson said the body had earlier resolved not to “interface” with any other aspirant as Umo Eno remained their only choice.

He stated that Pastor Umo Eno is a man endowed by God with both physical and spiritual abilities to transform Akwa Ibom adding that “we cannot afford to allow this opportunity to pass us by in Akwa Ibom”

The ALGON boss insisted that they will not compromise on their stance and commitment to the success of Pastor Umo Eno’s ambition to emerge the next governor of the state.

While soliciting the support of his colleagues for the aspiration of the aspirant,, the Chairman of Nsit Ubium local government council, Iniobong Orok who described the aspirant as a mentor, said he has been the pillar of support to his administration.

Speaking for Chairmen of Uyo Senatorial District, the Chairman of Nsit Ibom local government council, Eric Akpan said the Chairmen were fully in support of the aspiration and promised to ensure the success of his success in 2023.

He stressed that Pastor Umo Eno is a symbol of loyalty and humility who has been favoured by God.

Speaking for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Unyime Etim said the zone is the votes basket of the state and assured the team that the LG Chairmen from the zone will deliver as usual in 2023.

On his part, the Chairman of Oron Local government council, Effiong Ubokulo who spoke for the Local Government Chairmen from Eket Senatorial District described the aspirant as a beautiful bride said they will mobilise the grassroots to ensure victory for Pastor Umo Eno

Earlier, the frontline aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Pastor Umo Eno while soliciting the support and endorsement of the Local Government Chairmen commended them for maintaining peace in their domains.

He described himself as a grassroots person who has lived and grew up in the rural areas and understands the plight of the people in the grassroots.

The Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources stated that if elected as Governor in Akwa Ibom he will work with the council chairmen to transform the state and make life better for the people in the grassroots.

“I struggled through school after the death of my father. When I returned home, I attended St Francis Secondary School in Eket.

“I’m a product of the grace and mercy of God. I want to tell all of us that if I can make it, anybody can make it.

“I thank God who has brought me from a nobody to somebody through Governor Udom Emmanuel. Let no man look down on you,” Umo Eno state.

Though there has been a handful of different opinion about his endorsement, many observers say that it is usually expected saying that there has been an easy road to success.

With the support he has garnered from major stakeholders so far, many believe it is only a matter of time before he secures his party’s nomination as its governorship candidate in next year’s election.