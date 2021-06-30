700,000 PVCs still unclaimed in Oyo – REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Mutiu Agboke, on Wednesday, revealed that 700,000 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) have not been uncollected by their owners.

Agboke also said with the additional 1,607 polling units recently created by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the number of polling units in Oyo now stands at 6,390 from 4,783.

Speaking at a press briefing to herald the commencement of the scheduled continuous voter registration exercise in Ibadan, the REC said there would be a total of 111 registration centres in Oyo and that the registration exercise would continue for the next one year.

Explaining that voter registration “is a major function of INEC under the 1999 constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), he said the new polling units would provide better access to voters in future elections.

This, he added, would avail the commission the opportunity to reach all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Agboke said the commission has commenced the scheduled CVR with an online exercise nationwide, urging registrants to visit the portal www.cvr.inecnigeria.org or www.cvr.inec.gov.ng to register and book a date for data capturing.

“Let me say categorically that no eligible Nigerian will be disenfranchised to exercise his or her right to vote on election day as a result of this online registration as physical registration will follow suit on July 19, 2021,” he said.

“The idea is for intending registrants to commence the process online by filling the forms, uploading their pictures, required documents, then make an appointment on the web portal for a date to give their fingerprints and complete the registration,” he added.