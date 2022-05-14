2023: Wike promises to end injustice, fight poverty

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that his presidency would end injustice in the country and initiate measures to fight poverty among Nigerians.

Wike stated this Saturday during a meeting with national delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.

He lamented that there is a lot of injustice going on in the country, adding that incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari is clueless on how to tackle it.

The presidential aspirant urged Lagos PDP delegates to support his ambition to lead the party back to power, while urging the delegates not to support those that abandoned the party when it mattered most.

“It is unfortunate what is happening in our party. I’m a committed member of this party since 1998, serving in many capacity.

“PDP made me local government chairman, minister of state for education and now a governor. The only way to pay the party back for everything it has done for me is to continue to serve,” Wike said.

The Rivers Governor said even if he doesn’t win the ticket, he would support anyone who wins to ensure that the party returns to power. He, however, added that he would not accept any other position except the president.

The governor said he has the capacity to face the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and lead the party to victory at next’s general elections.

According to him, “If the delegates support me to win the ticket, i would show the ruling APC pepper. I know what it takes to defeat the APC, and I can promise you I would win