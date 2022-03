Governor Nysom Wike of Rivers State has declared his interest to contest for next year’s Presidential election on the Platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who made the declaration in Benue State, said his decision to contest as Nigeria’s President in 2023 was because of the numerous socio-economic and political challenges confronting the country.

Details later…

Read also: Peter Obi declares for 2023 Presidential race