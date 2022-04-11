2023: What Nigerians want from next president

With a high unemployment rate, worsening poverty level, escalating insecurity, and rising debt burden fuelling dismay in Nigeria, citizens have begun to cry out for a deliverer.

In less than a year, precisely on February 25, 2023, Nigerians aged 18 and above, who have registered as voters, would come out to elect a new president that will take over the reins of power on May 29, 2023.

Preparatory to that, the Nigerian electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, has made it mandatory for the 18 registered political parties to nominate candidates for the exalted office from April 4 to June 3, this year, through primaries.

So far, about 40 aspirants have indicated interest to contest the presidential tickets of their parties, especially those aspiring on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

While each of those presidential aspirants continue to flaunt the blueprint of their mission and vision for Nigeria from 2023, Nigerians too have expectations.

In the main, Nigerians, without consideration to party, religious and ethnic affiliations, want a president that can make the country much better than what it is today in terms of economy, security, unity, peace and progress in 2023.

Bell Ihua, executive director at Africa Polling Institute, said based on

a recent poll, Nigerians want a credible and competent leader – a president who is God-fearing, kind-hearted, and can tackle insecurity head-on.

“These were the top qualities I can remember. In other words, Nigerians are looking for a leader who knows that we can be much better than we are today as a country, and is willing to work with his or her team to lay the vision to make this country great again – one that every citizen would be proud of and glad to contribute their quota to her development,” Ihua said.

He, however, said religion and ethnicity would play a role in the elections, adding: “Unfortunately, that is where Nigeria currently is as a nation.”

The professor of Management said: “Religion and ethnicity have become intertwined into our politics; so much as anyone would talk about the credentials and qualities of an incoming leader, when the chips are down, religion and ethnicity would still play a role.

“However, this is not to despair because credible and competent candidates can be found from across the major religious affiliations and ethnic groupings in the country. So, it behooves on the political parties to put their best foot forward.”

Christian Okeke, a Political Science lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka told BusinessDay that the demand of Nigerians from the next administration (president) is first of all to have a country, which is the foundation for any other thing to be built on.

“Right-thinking persons believe that the country is literally gone. I doubt whether we have had it this bad. If we interrogate the 12 indices of state vulnerability, you will agree that this county currently experiences decay,” he said.

He added, “Take a look at insecurity. No one is sure of his or her safety. You can hardly travel across the country by road or rail now. All manner of evil awaits anyone that dares.

“As we speak, many Nigerians are captives in the hands of kidnappers, bandits, ritualists, human traffickers and so on. Many homes are in anguish as they struggle to raise ransom. There is even a slim hope that the kidnapped persons will be released, even with ransom paid. That will tell you how much this place has deteriorated.”

According to Okeke, the very first demand on the incoming government or president is to restore security.

“How those who will be elected are going to handle this problem is perhaps only known to them because it is difficult to ascertain the magic that would retrieve the quantum of dangerous weapons in the hands of non-state actors at the moment,” he said.

The political scientist said beyond security, the next demand is the welfare of the people as many Nigerians currently go to bed on empty stomach, on account of hyperinflation, poor remuneration, unemployment, underemployment, debt, and non-payment of salary, among others.

He said that pressure would be on the next administration to reverse the trend or change the narrative and that would definitely warrant some urgent “monetary policies, wage raise, industrialisation, anti-corruption policies, employment, palliatives, and lifelines in form of loans, among others.”

“They will warrant the president to start work right from day one. Definitely, the problems which people pass through now will mount serious pressure on the next president such that he may have some sleepless nights. That is why Nigerians want a person who is fully prepared for the tasks ahead to emerge as the next president,” the don said.

Daniel Enyi, an Abuja-based political activist, said Nigerians urgently needed a seasoned technocrat, an economist of all standards who understands monetary policy as president, to carry out the re-engineering work on the country.

According to him, such a person must be the one who can ensure “diversification of the economy; a patriotic Nigerian who shall improve on the security situation.”

While speaking with members of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Peter Obi, one of the presidential aspirants, said: “Things are going wrong just because we have leaders who do not have the capacity, the competency and who want to waste everybody’s time, running around and creating nothing.

“My dear fathers; my dear mothers, let’s create a future for this country. What we are going through now will take revenge on your grandchildren.”