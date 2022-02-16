2023: We need to change the narrative on unity in Nigeria – IBB

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Ibrahim Babangida, former Nigeria’s Military President, said politicians and all leaders must change the narrative on national unity in Nigeria which he emphasised is non-negotiable.

Babangida who made this call when a presidential aspirant under the Coalition of Political Parties, Adewole Adebayo visited him in his Minna Hilltop Mansion stressed the need to carry all sections along in the affairs of the country.

The former Nigerian leader told Adebayo that he would keep his search light on him to caution and advise the presidential aspirant whenever it is necessary and assured him of his assistance.

He said: “I am glad you came with all sections of Nigeria among the delegation. Meaning you have the unity of Nigeria at heart. At my time, I have people from all over the country working in my government and that makes everyone feel they are Nigerians.We need to change the Narrative in Nigeria. I promise to do the best I can to assist you in your ambition.”

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Adebayo said he was in Minna to consult with Babangida over his ambition and tap from his wealth of experience as someone who has made significant contributions to the development of Nigeria.

“I came to seek his support, blessings and advice for my quest to be the President. He has served in that office for eight years. He laid many foundations. I live in Abuja that he created. The medicine that I take when I am ill is certified by NAFDAC that he created.

“Many things that we have in the country that he did well, are many of the things that we have now. If you go to Lagos we have the mainland bridge.

I thought I should come to him to hear from him. This is not the first time I have to seek his advice.

“What he said to me has been very impactful. He reminded me that we should not negotiate the unity of this country despite any difficulty we face.

He also advised me that if I must succeed as President of Nigeria I must practice a mini Nigeria every time even in my house,” he stated.