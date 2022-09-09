2023: Tinubu’s presidency bid boosted in Ogun with donation of campaign office

The presidential bid of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, got a boost Friday with the donation and handing over of a campaign office to Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), in Ogun State by Femi Jegede at Asese community in Obafemi Owode Local Government.

The handing-over ceremony had in attendance the National Coordinator of organisation, Aminu Suleiman; the Deputy National Coordinator (South), Ayodele Fatusi; the National Organizing Secretary, Philip Wale Adelana; Ambali Waheed Abiodun, Southwest Coordinator and the Ogun State Coordinator Lanre Oyegebola Sodipo, Asese Community Development Council members, market women and youths of Obafemi Owode Local Government.

In a statement signed personally by the donor, Femi Jegede, he said having followed the development in the country and with great conviction that the APC candidate, had the most compelling evidence and capacity to positively lead Nigeria in the next dispensation and to ensure continuity of infrastructural projects all over the country.

The National Coordinator, Tinubu Support Organization, Aminu Suleiman while commissioning the office space thanked the donor, on behalf of Tinubu, expressed delight over the enthusiasm of the donor about the competence and capacity of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima and the APC administration in general.

He assured Jegede that TSO will make judicious use of the befitting office.

Ogun State Coordinator, Lanre Oyegbola Sodipo while addressing Tinubu loyalist also thanked Jegede for providing a befitting office space where Tinubu’s support organization could meet and strategize on delivering the presidential mandate and to help the group’s activities in Ogun state.

Oyegbola-Sodipo further described Tinubu as a worthy son of Southwest and selfless servant who has made party members proud in various positions.

He charged non-members of TSO and the APC to join the train because there’s no sentiment, adding that Love, peace and unity are the attributes of TSO.

Also speaking, Obafemi Owode, Local Government Coordinator of the support group, Aderele Michael expressed confidence that Tinubu will win the forthcoming presidential election of Nigeria because he understands good governance with his structured leadership qualities.

TSO has the mandate to canvass for the candidature of Tinubu as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the APC.