2023: Tambuwal to find solutions to Nigeria’s problems

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State, on Friday, said he understands all the issues bedevilling the Nigerian nation and has assured that if elected the nation’s president in 2023, he would partner with stakeholders to resolve and find solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“We must have a President of Nigeria that can speak to Nigerians, that can engage and discuss and find solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“So I assure you by the grace of God when we get the mandate of our party, and we eventually win the elections, its going to be a partnership between the federating units and the Federal Government at the centre.

“All of these we can achieve if we have a President who understands the constitution and have friends across the country to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

The former speaker of Federal House iof Representatives, said that the next president of the country must pay attention to the yearnings of Nigerians on restructuring, devolution of power and fiscal federalism.

Tambuwal who spoke in Asaba while addressing the Delta State’s delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said that without addressing the issue of restructuring and other constitutional amendments the country cannot move forward.

According to him, I believe that the next President of Nigeria should pay attention to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians for restructuring.

“It’s high time we sat down and engaged on how best we can achieve efficient management and governance of the country, so that Nigeria can work for all of us.

“I also believe in devolution of powers and also giving more resources to States and local governments.

“I believe that for us to arrest the degenerating issue of insecurity in this country, we must revisit the issue of state police and strengthening the security architecture of communities and the state level to ensure lasting peace in the country,” he said.

“I am the youngest among the aspirants in the PDP and I appeal to our leaders and delegates to consider me to change the narrative for our dear country,” Tambuwal stated.

He said party leaders and delegates must watch out for indices such as electability of the candidate and how the candidate can be appreciated, valued and trusted by all the tendencies such as, regional, religious, tribal and age.

He added that the president Nigeria needs now must be competent with capacity, character and the right temperament to govern the country because “If you are erratic it will be difficult for you to manage the Nigeria of today.” he added.

He thanked leaders and stakeholders of the state PDP for their support for Governor Okowa culminating in his massive achievements in empowerment and job creation, healthcare delivery, education, infrastructural transformation of Delta like never before.

He described Okowa as a leader and a leading voice of wisdom for the party and country.

By sustaining peace and peaceful co-existence in the state, Delta has remained one of the most peaceful states in the country, he said.

Ifeeanyi Okowa’, the Delta State Governor, on his part, said Tambuwal was a true friend of Delta and lauded him for his outstanding accomplishments in his state’s health and education sector.

“We have had time to listen to you and we know about your success story as the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives and we know also of your achievements in Sokoto State.

“A lot of people may not have the details but I have had the privilege of visiting to inaugurate a health project and I also took the opportunity to go round and I have seen your strides both in the health and education sectors.

“As a leader in Nigeria and the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, I know that you have played your role and I believe you have all the experiences needed to govern this nation.

“We are at a critical time in the history of our nation and it requires a lot of efforts on the part of all leaders and all members of the PDP to be able to deliver this country from where we stand as at today.

“I believe that our party as we approach the National Convention on the 28th of this month, would have to do a lot to pull the people together and we must understand that the interest of Nigeria and the party must take the center stage.

“And if we look at it in that manner, we would be able to do an analysis and resolve what would be best for us before going into the general elections and i am very certain that we would be able to take the right decisions at that point in time,” Okowa said.

He said Nigerians were tired of the inept leadership offered by the APC at the federal and urged all stakeholders to work together to rescue Nigerians from the APC maladministration.

For us as a people, the delegates from Delta, we would discuss amongst ourselves and at the appropriate time, we would take decisions and our decisions would be based on what is best for our party and what is best for Nigeria.