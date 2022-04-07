2023: Tambuwal meets PDP NASS’ caucus, seeks power devolution to states

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has frowned at what he described as the overconcentration of power at the federal level.

Tambuwal, speaking when he met with the PDP caucuses at the Senate and the House of Representatives, separately in Abuja, on Tuesday night, called for the devolution of powers to states and local government areas in the country.

The PDP presidential aspirant decried a situation whereby the centre is overloaded, adding that “we really need to go back to the local government and state where the people are and give them more responsibilities and more resources, and that is how we are going to do it”.

The Sokoto State governor, while soliciting the support of the federal lawmakers to emerge as the presidential flag bearer of the PDP, pointed out that he has the capacity, intelligence, and experience among others to govern Nigeria and proffer solutions to the various problems plaguing the country.

The chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum met with the PDP senators in the house of their leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe and the Representatives at the residence of the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu all in Abuja.

Addressing the federal legislators, he said, “the season is here again and I have the strength and support of several well-meaning leaders and members of our party to try again and see this time around, if I can make it to be the flag bearer of our party come our convention on May 28, 29, this year, God willing.

“The issues are very clear, the issues of 2018 have not left us they are still very valid and very much around us and they have refused to go away. Why? Because of bad governance, bad governance of the administration at the centre and I believe that in the PDP we have, what it takes to provide solutions as you have often done on the floor of the Senate and in the House of Representatives, providing alternative views.

He, therefore, urged the party members to source for and identify those individuals that have the capacity to man and indeed take charge of certain sub-sectors of policy and governance.