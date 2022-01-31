2023: Shuaibu endorses Osinbajo for president

Edo deputy governor, Philip Shuaibi, at the weekend, endorsed and assured Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of massive support from the state in 2023 if he caontests for the presidency.

Some political pundits that such support is instructive, coming from a state controlled by the main opposition government of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Shuaibu, while standing in for the Governor Godwin Obaseki, told Osinbajo that “You have Edo State; you have us on your side. In 2023, we the young men will mobilise ourselves and take our destiny in our hands by the grace of God, we will have our own as the president of Nigeria,”

The state government also massively mobilised for the Vice President who was in the state to attend the installation of the minister of state for budget and national planning, Clement Agba as Oduma of Auchi.

Shuaibu assured the Vice President that “Edo and Nigerian youths are on your side”

The highly elated Osinbajo responded, saying that “Nigeria needs more men and women who see and understand that the country’s ethnic diversity is not a point of difference, but a fountain of strength to achieve even more development as a nation.

Osinbajo, who emphasised the importance of traditional institutions in building the right values in society, the Otaru of Auchi, Hybred Momoh, Ikelebe III, for maintaining peace in Auchi Kingdom, where both Islam and Christianity have lived and continue to live harmoniously together for centuries, sharing a common bond as members of this community, and even of the same biological families.

“Our country needs men and women who see and understand that our ethnic diversity is not a point of difference but a fountain of strength; men and women who understand that all people regardless of race and faith deserve to be treated equally, fairly and justly.

“This is where the significance of traditional institutions come into being because they are regarded, and rightly so, as the custodians of these values, and embody the highest and noblest ideals of our people.”

The Vice President, nostalgically recalled how, 40 years ago, he did his National Youth Service, as a fresh graduate, adding that “Auchi is like a second home”

Also present were the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed; minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi; minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare and his wife; minister of state for industry, trade and investment, Mariam Katagum; minister of state for science and technology, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, among others.