2023: SDP denies forming alliance with Labour Party

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied forging any alliance with Labour Party, ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying it remains resolute to emerging victorious at forthcoming polls.

The SDP said as a disciplined, strong and focused political party with huge prospects of resounding victories in next year’s general elections, it would not contemplate joining issues with disgruntled elements who are poised to distracting the party.

The Benue State Chapter of the party in a statement in Abuja said the news making the rounds in some quarters that its former chairman, John Enemari has led the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party to the Labour Party was false and should be disregarded.

The statement, signed by Emmanuel Ibyabya, state vice chairman of the party urged the former chairman to show remorse so as to rebuild his lost integrity rather than embarking on mischief and unfruitful attempts to recruit elements with the aim to dismember the party.

Ibyabya said: “It is expedient to put on record that, if it is the same John Enemari that we know, he was since suspended by the party in January, 2022 and later expelled at the National Convention of the SDP on 8th June, 2022 and has seized to be a member of SDP” saying he lacks the locus standi to act even as a member of the party.

“SDP has since concluded its primary elections and the names of all candidates are well published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and this information can be verified from the Benue State INEC offices”

While restating it’s unwavering support to the state chairman, Ameh Ebute, the SDP said it remains united and committed to Social Justice.

But the former chairman, Enemari in a statement expressed dissatisfaction in the manner in which the party is run by the National Working Committee (NWC) hence a myriad of internal fracas in the party.

According to him, their decision to collapse SDP structures and transfer to the Labour Party was based on the strong resolve and commitment towards offering the state and the country at large, the result- oriented leadership in 2023.