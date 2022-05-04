2023: Security, restructuring top Fayemi’s agenda

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State Wednesday officially joined the presidential race, promising to prioritise security and pursue decentralisation of the country for better governance if elected to succeed Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayemi said his administration would promote peace and unity among the regions in the country.

Fayemi who is also Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) disclosed that his aspiration was premised on fostering trust and building bridges to carry Nigeria into a new dawn.

Fayemi promised to restructure the Armed Forces to tackle insecurity in the county well and build on the infrastructural successes of President Buhari-led administration.

Dignitaries at the event include his wife Erelu Bisi Fayemi, APC governorship candidate in Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji; a former governor of Ogun State and presidential aspirant, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former Senate President, Ameh Ebute; former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Modupe Adelabu; members of the state and National Assembly and traditional rulers.

Some of the existing contenders for the APC ticket from the South West are Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.