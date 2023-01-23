2023 presidency: Atiku’s wife meets Lagos women

Titi Atiku, the wife of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, says her husband would not renege on his promises of ensuring a better life for Nigerians if elected in the forthcoming election.

Titi, gave the assurance during the Lagos State Female town hall meeting on Sunday night, saying that the former Vice President knew the way to fix the country, having being there before.

Expressing amazement about the huge number of women at the meeting, she pointed out that she was born and bred in Lagos, stressing that the crowd had shown that Lagos State was for PDP.

According to her, “For good 25 years, one party has been ruling this state, we have to fight for ourselves. We have been in bondage for too long, we have to fight for our children.

“Enough is enough. My husband, Atiku has a covenant with Nigerians. He promised his life to do so much for Nigeria because Nigeria has done so much for him. Because of this, he has five agenda.

“He is a unifier, he wants to unify Nigeria. Atiku wants insecurity in Nigeria to stop and Atiku wants to restructure Nigeria.

“Atiku wants to educate parents and children and even people living with disabilities. All of these depends on you and me.

“If you vote for Atiku, he. will fulfill his promises as he has said. Atiku wants to wipe our tears. He matches his words with authority.

“Atiku wants to rescue, restore, restructure, rebuild and bring back lost glory, to Nigeria,” she said.

Titi noted that her husband, as a former vice president assembled all the economic team, likes former Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Okonjo Iweala and others to reposition different sectors of the economy and would such experts again when elected .

“He has done it before and he will do it again. It is only the person that knows the road that can show the way. Don’t allow a blind man to lead you.

“So, I am pleading with you, do not sell your birthrights and the generation yet unborn.. Vote the PDP on Feb. 25 and March 11.

“My husband, Atiku Abubakar is a good product to sell. if not, I won’t be bold to come here to sell him. Only Atiku can do it, don’t be deceived.

“If you vote Atiku, you have voted for me your daughter and I will not forget you”.

She further noted that she had done a lot on women trafficking and child Labour when Previously in office, noting that if God granted her the opportunity she would give succour to Nigerian children.

She said that her husband had pledged to give women and youth 60 per cent slot in his cabinet, while also revitalising the economy with $10 billion.

Atiku’s wife revealed, that if her husband is elected, she will bring back another project known as SHE- Security, Health and Education.

She stressed that if her husband won the Feb. 25 election, the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran would emerge victory on March 11.

Educating women on how to vote, Titi urged the women to vote with their index finger to avoid void votes.

Also speaking, a former PDP Board of Trustees’ member, Aduke Maina, said that the time had come for PDP to take over leadership in Lagos and in Nigeria, saying, they had suffered enough.

Assuring Titi of women support, Maina pointedness out that women in Lagos are ready to beat men in the number of votes for Atiku and Jandor.

“We shall vote PDP in Lagos, the suffering and hardship are now unbearable and it is only Atiku Abubakar can can provide leadership capable of taking Nigeria to the dream of its founding fathers,” Maina said.

In her welcome address, the Lagos PDP deputy governor candidate, Funke Akindele, who expressed confidence in the electoral victory of Abubakar and Adediran in the polls, called on women keep mobilising votes in all nooks and crannies of the state.

In his remark, the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) expressed confidence that the main opposition party would unseat the ruling party at the central and state levels.

“This will be the very first time we will defeat the APC. We have been going to the people from ward to ward. In Lagos, we believe in the promise of better tomorrow for the people,” Adediran said.

Also speaking, Abimbola Ogunkelu, PDP chieftain, noted that there was hope for the party in the forthcoming elections, adding that the party will not allow their mandate to be stolen in Lagos State like in the past.

“The time has come. If PDP emerges, we shall reform all the wrongs,” he said.

Ogunkelu urged each women to convince at least 10 of their friends and neighbours to vote for PDP

The event had in attendance some PDP bigwigs, members of, BOT and Presidential Campaign Council, candidates, as well as leaders and members of various ethnic women groups and blocks across Lagos.