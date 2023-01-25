2023 polls: Vote credible leaders, cleric tells electorate

With the 2023 general election drawing closer, Esther Ajayi (Iya Adura), founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church, has urged Nigerians to back their prayers with action by exercising their civic duty and voting for the credible leaders in the forthcoming general election.

The cleric in a statement to the media in Lagos on Wednesday, advised Nigerians to make use of the power of their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to vote in the right leaders who can save the country from its current woes.

“My advice to Nigerians is to look at this card they are holding, this is your PVCs. It is your power, don’t lose it. Go and vote. That’s the only way you can change whoever is leading. At least, your conscience tells you that you’ve got to vote. So, go and vote for credible leaders”.

She stated that it would be wrong for Nigerians to pray only without making a move to change the state of affairs, by exercising their franchise in the 2023 general election.

“Prayer will help you. Prayer is important, but when you carry out the practical aspect, it enhances the prayer, and makes it go straight to God,” she said.