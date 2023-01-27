2023 polls: Labour Party decries incessant attacks on members in Lagos, other states

A few weeks before the 2023 polls, the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State decried the incessant attacks on its members in the state and across the country by opposition parties, saying that the trend must stop.

The party said this in a statement to BusinessDay on Friday, signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Bunmi Odesanya.

The LP noted that one such incident took place some days ago when one of its members sustain life-threatening injuries, after the attack, in which he was beaten up during an attempt to paste posters of the party’s presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Lagos gubernatorial candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

According to the statement, ”The continuous harassment and undue violence against Labour Party members is becoming worrisome and should stop now.

“On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Joseph Ojagberovwe, a Youth and member of the Labour Party, who resides at peace estate, Iba Ojo Local government area was attacked, beaten up and seriously injured by seven men of the ruling party.

“He was attacked while pasting posters of the Labour Party presidential candidates Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti and Lagos gubernatorial candidates Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Abiodun Oyefusi.

“The 7 men brazenly approached him, claiming that Peter Obi & Gbadebo will not win the presidential and gubernatorial elections respectively and asked Joseph to stop pasting the posters, shut up and leave the neighbourhood immediately”.