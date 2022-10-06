2023: PDP NWC to appeal court’s judgment on Ogun State chapter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the party would appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta in Suit No. FHC/AB/CS/83/2022 delivered on September 27, 2022, asking it to conduct fresh gubernatorial primary in the state.

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had at its meeting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 thoroughly reviewed the situation in its Ogun State Chapter, as it relates to the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta in Suit No. FHC/AB/CS/83/2022 delivered on September 27, 2022.

The PDP said it was dissatisfied with the judgment of the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo, which directed the Ogun State Executive of the party to conduct a fresh primary to nominate candidates for the 2023 general election.

In his judgment, Justice Oguntoyinbo held thus: “I hereby order that fresh primary elections be conducted by the current Ogun State Executives of the 2nd Defendant (Peoples Democratic Party) for the nomination of candidates for elective positions i.e House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senatorial and Governorship elections within 14 days.”

The PDP further said that “After a comprehensive review and extensive consultations with party leaders and critical stakeholders particularly in Ogun State, the NWC has resolved to appeal the judgment.

Consequently, the NWC has directed the National Legal Adviser of the party to commence all actions necessary to appeal the judgment.”

“The party therefore, urged all its candidates in Ogun State, all critical stakeholders, party members and teeming supporters to remain focused and not allow themselves to be distracted as the party rally Nigerians to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”