2023: PDP has no structure to win in Southwest — Alex Ajipe

With the 2023 general elections drawing closer, Alex Ajipe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Southwest zonal director, social and humanitarian directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council APC has expressed the determination of the party towards ensuring that no stone is left unturned in their efforts to win the South-West in the next month polls.

Ajipe, an APC senatorial aspirant for the Ondo North Senatorial District of Ondo State, made the assurance on Thursday while speaking with journalists in Akure.

According to him, all the APC candidates in Ondo state and South-West are fully ready to win the forthcoming 2023 polls, stressing that “I don’t believe in the ideology of PDP, if anybody in PDP and believe that they can win this election the person is wasting his or her time because there is nothing that can make PDP to win this election, there is no structure.”

“The position I’m holding now is a position of responsibility, recognition to the party, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu is someone that I love personally, he is a human capital developer. We have a lot of his products today that nobody can deny across the globe.

“We want to vote for an economist, Tinubu that we believe that at the end of the day we will be able to do the needful,”

Ajipe, who also spoke on the election of the Ondo North Senatorial District, however, disclosed that the opposition party, PDP has no structure to win in the entire Ondo state on February 25.

He said, “the PDP senatorial candidate for the Ondo North Senatorial District, Tokunbo Modupe is from my zone, Federal Constituency and as a matter of fact he is my friend. But this is a party affair and it is all about business and politics is not about your brother or sister. If I wanted to work for him, I would have been in PDP but as long as I’m in APC, I will work for my party and the candidates.

“There is no structure in PDP that can make them win this election in Ondo state. My kinsman, Tokunbo Modupe is a gentle man but he cannot win this election.

Read also: Fuel scarcity mocks Buhari, APC’s claim on subsidy being scam

“APC is our home, we will strengthen and democratise it and we believe that we will get the rewards that we deserve at the end of the day.

“At the moment, I still remain in my party, APC and I am going to campaign for everybody who are today candidates that are recognized by the INEC. I remain the director of the social and humanitarian directorate of the PCC of the APC.

“I’m going to campaign for the likes of our Northern Senatorial District candidate, Jide Ipinsagba and others, and even we have started campaigning for them with our branded vehicles where we put there pictures and names, I have no grudges against him, (Jide Ipinsagba) because politics is about interest.

“Besides, we are going to nooks and crannies of Ondo state and the entire South-West to campaign massively for all the candidates of the party. So, I’m using this opportunity to appeal to all my supporters that I’m still in APC and we will all work together for the party.

“We will remain here, we believe in what we know, we believe in the majority and we believe in God Almighty and if we continue pursuing it we will get there one day. So, it is not only when you become Senator that you can benefit people, there are lots of opportunities that are still coming.”