2023: PDP drops two aspirants, clears 15

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential aspirants Screening committee headed by the former Senate President, David Mark, on Friday said it has disqualified two of the 17 Presidential aspirants.

David Mark, while speaking after the exercise, told Journalists that the committee which screened all the 17 aspirants dropped two of the aspirants as they failed to meet he requirements.

“Those dropped failed to meet the party’s requirements,” Mark said, refusing to mention the dropped candidates.

“ We are submitting the reports this night and those who are dropped have the rights to appeal.”

The appeal committee which is headed by the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is expected to seat on the appeal on Tuesday, 3rd of May, 2022.

Details later.