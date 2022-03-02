2023: Okunnu-Lamidi begins consultation, visits Abiola Dosunmu

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, presidential aspirant for the 2023 presidential election has commenced consultation across the country in a bid to actualise her ambition.

In a statement to BusinessDay by her Campaign manager, Alex Yang, Wednesday, stated that during the consultation she is expected to visit traditional stools and prominent Nigerians.

Yang noted that to mark the beginning of the consultations Okunnu-Lamidi recently visited the traditional Queen Mother, Abiola Dosunmu, Erelu Kuti of Lagos at her residence in Victoria Island.

The visit according to Yang was highly symbolic considering the fact that Okunnu-Lamidi is an indigenous Lagosian.

During the visit, the Erelu Kuti of Lagos received Okunnu-Lamidi and her campaign team with prayers and blessings. She expressed her admiration of the aspirant’s courage and conviction to alleviate the people’s sufferings and bring stability and progress to the society by declaring to contest in the presidential elections in 2023.

The visit witnessed discussions in the areas of power, welfare and the education of the Nigerian people for development and growth. The monarch was clear on the importance of responsible use of political power in the development of the nation.

“This is more than just the audacity of hope; it is the audacity of audacity. It gives me joy because it shows that there are courageous young women out there willing and able to answer the call to duty for the country”, Erelu Kuti said.

The statement stated further that in her reaction, Okunnu-Lamidi expressed gratitude to Erelu Kuti for her hospitality and motherly blessing. She reiterated her desire to be the arrowhead for the yearning of millions of Nigerians who desire a country whose boundless human and material resources are put to work for all Nigerians.

She noted that in 2023, the nation needs a leader with the heart to serve and the ability to unite and inspire and with a fresh vision that will activate many forgotten stakeholders in the national project.

The 38-year-old aspirant presented her host with a large size painting of the Eyo Masquerade representing the culture, history and social ideology of an inclusive Lagos.

A notable part of the visit to Erelu was the contribution of the distinguished Yemi Candide-Johnson SAN. The legal luminary hailed Okunnu-Lamidi’s works in the public space and emphasized the need for intergenerational mindsets to be deployed in national politics and governance.

‘‘Credible and responsible youth must work hand in hand with the steady guidance of an older generation to transition Nigeria to a leadership fit for the 21st century,’’ he stated.

Okunnu-Lamidi is expected to proceed on her engagement with the traditional stool across the country after her fruitful visit to Erelu Kuti.