2023: Okowa accused of not keeping his promise

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party‘s (PDP) governorship primary elections billed for tomorrow, Wednesday, May 25, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has been accused of not keeping his promise of providing a level-playing ground for all aspirants.

The governor who goes by the title: “Ekwueme 1 of Delta State”, meaning, “Talk and Do Governor; Promise Keeper” has been accused by Kenneth Gbagi, one of the foundation members of the party in the state, of being desperate for the emergence of his preferred candidate as winner of tomorrow’s primary election billed to hold at the Stephen Keshi’s Stadium, Asaba.

Gbagi, a former minister for education (state), alledged that the governor has alread,” predetermined the the primaries” as he is doing everything possible to frustrate other aspirant to ensure his preferred candidate wins the election.

In a petition made to the national headquarters of the party and made available to the media, Gbagi accused the governor of bribing the delegates to vote his preferred candidate while making sure that he (an adhoc delegate) was not allowed entry into the venue of the delegates’ meeting that held in Asaba on May 21.

Gbagi who also raised alarm over threat to his life by one of Okowa’s aides who threatened to shoot him should he not leave the Government House, said unless the issue of threat to his life is addressed he would not participate in the election tomorrow.

“I hereby withdraw my participation in the primaries since Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, contrary to all his promises and pledges that there will be a free, fair and level playing ground is untrue since he has pre-determined the primary election,” Gbagi said according to the report.

Gbagi also alleged that the governor was out to destroy all the founding fathers of the party so that he (Okowa’) would be the sole leader.

BusinessDay gathered that Gbagi, an industrialist, was among the 12 guber aspirants recently screened and cleared by the party, to participate in tomorrow’s guber primary elections holding in the state tomorrow.

All through his campaign which started mid last year, he praised Governor Okowa’ and promised to build on the governor’s legacy if elected the governor of the state.

He had promised to make Delta State the industrial hub of the country by building industries that would absorb unemployed youths.

Sheriff Oborevwori, speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly is believed to be the governor’s preferred candidate which he is allegedly backing against others. The governor however had dismissed such allegation, saying he had not endorsed anybody.

David Edebvie, former commissioner of the state and immediate past chief of staff to Governor Okowa’, is seen to be endorsed by James Ibori, former governor of the state who is addressed as political grand-father of all in Delta PDP.

The rest of the aspirants recently screened and cleared by the South-South Screening Committee chaired by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State as they appeared before it in Port Harcourt, Rivers State are Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, the deputy governor of Delta State, Fred Majemite, former Comissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, James Manager, the senator representing Delta South Peter Mrakpor (SAN), former Attorney-General of the state and commissioner for justice.

Ejaife Odebala, erstwhile Lawmaker; former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Onajefe-Gift Bright Edejewhro, former commissioner for local government affairs; Lucky Ohworode Idike and Abel Oghenevo Esievo

They would contest the guber position and the winner would emerge the party’s guber flagbearer to contest against those other parties in 2023 general elections.