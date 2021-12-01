2023: Ohuabunwa returns from the UK after consultation on presidential ambition

Sam Ohuabunwa, 2023 presidential hopeful and the convener of the New Nigeria Group, is expected back in Nigeria on December 1, 2021, after a two-week consultation in the United Kingdom. He will arrive at Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos at 11.30 am with Kenya Airways, a statement signed by Ernie Onwumere for the New Nigeria Group said.

According to him, “While in the United Kingdom, he consulted many Nigerian diaspora groups and held strategic sessions with key members of parliament at Chatham House, London. The visit was also was an occasion to inaugurate a chapter of the New Nigeria Group in the United Kingdom.”

The release further stated that he also used the opportunity presented by the media houses and town hall meetings in the UK to reinforce his earlier announcement at a World Press Conference on 8 November 2021 at International Conference Centre Abuja on his aspiration to seek in 2023 the President of Nigeria under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

His plans to mobilise like-minded citizens to install enlightened, visionary and committed leadership in Nigeria that will motivate the country to optimise its human and material resources to attain global competitiveness in a nation where justice, equity, and fair play reign supreme, resulting in happy and contented citizens was well received and won endorsement and support across the political and business class in the United Kingdom.