2023: N/Central APC asks Bello to drop presidential ambition

The North Central Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to drop his 2023 presidential ambition, and join it in the campaign to ensure that the North Central produces the next APC National Chairman.

Bello, who was asked by the APC- dominated Kogi State House of Assembly to go for the 2023 Presidential slot, has his campaign posters for the nation’s plum job pasted all over Abuja and other states of the Federation.

But the APC North Central Council at a press conference addressed by its Leader, Kassim Muhammad in Abuja on Thursday asked the Kogi governor to have a rethink over his 2023 presidential ambition as it will be fair in the spirit of one Nigeria to allow the southern part of the country to produce the next president in 2023.

“We strongly believe that conceding the presidential ticket of our party, the APC to the southern part of the country would enhance equity and political justice. We believe that the Kogi State Governor is a true democrat who believes in one Nigeria,” he said.

Muhammad also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC governors as well as key stakeholders of the party across the country to consider the North Central for the position of the National Chairman of the party.

“The reasons for this agitation are stemmed from the fact that the North West as presently constituted has a sitting President of the country who is still left with two years to complete his eight years tenure in office.

“The North East is presently occupying the position of the Senate president, and the only geo-poitical zone in the North left is the North Central and for fairness and equity, the National Chairmanship of the party should be zoned to the North Central,”, he said.