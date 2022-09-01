2023: More groups root for Abe’s governorship ambition

As the campaign and general election get closer, more groups have continued to join Senator Magnus Abe governorship ambition in Rivers State come. One of such groups is Nigeria Ethnic Forum.

Speaking at Freedom House, the National Coordinator of Nigerian Ethnic Forum , Board of Trustee Chairman, High Chief Uchennav Okokoba explained why they endorsed and have the audacity to mobilise and galvanise support for Senator Magnus Abe to be governor of Rivers State come 2023.

Okokoba maintained that among all those contesting for the governorship in Rivers State, Abe is the most qualified and credible to govern the state, having been a former House of Assembly member, former Commissioner for Information, former Secretary to the Rivers State Government and also a Senator. The group said that it was obvious that such a person has the capacity and capability to be the governor of Rivers State.

He further said that Nigerian Ethnic Forum had mobilised for both the present governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, and that they have also formed a another platform, ‘Magnus Abe for Positive Change’ which he said was inaugurated, to reach out to voters in all part of Rivers State.

Responding, Abe said that God can do everything and that he did not consult them but wanted to create an opportunity for everyone to be part of the progress of Rivers State.

He emphasised on one man one vote, but noted that no one man can deliver a certain vote anywhere.

“Project SMA has supporters; we are looking for workers,” he said.

According to him, “This political business is a partnership for all.”

In another development, the Akwa Ibom Community in Rivers State has promised to support Senator Magnus Abe and vote for him in 2023 election.

The President General of the group Bassey Effiong made the declaration in a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt recently.

He expressed their readiness to work with Abe who he said was the most qualified of all the candidates, while promising that Akwa Ibom people in Rivers would vote for him massively.

Abe also visited Eze Samuel Nnadi Wekhe, the Paramount Ruler of Igwuruta on his 80th Birthday. He prayed for long life of the monarch.

In his response, King Wekhe said the visit of Abe was a coincidence because he was a lecturer in Rivers State University when Abe was a student, while praying for his success during the coming election.