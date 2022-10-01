2023: Massive crowd as Obi’s supporters rally in Lagos

The ongoing rally of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos is experiencing massive crowd as supporters of the presidential candidate of the Party, Peter Obi stormed the major cities of the state sensitising the people including motorists, passers-by and traders.

The supporters mostly youths, converged at different locations like Festac Town, Lekki, Surulere, Ikeja and Maryland, singing and dancing to songs of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

In Surulere axis, the Obi supporters kick started their rally from the National Stadium in a mammoth crowd wearing the ObiDatti campaign shirts. They walked down to Ojuelegba where some commercial bus drivers and conductors joined the rally then moved to Fadeyi.

The supporters were sighted chanting ‘ Obi For President’, ‘ We want good governance’, ‘We are tired of bad governance ‘ and so on, waved the Nigerian flag and the Labour Party flag.

Read also: Nigeria at 62: Retired, broke and indebted

One of the members of the organising committee, Barrister Promise Adewusi, speaking with journalists said the rally has been peaceful across Lagos State so far.

According to him,“The rally is massive and peaceful. The police and soldiers have been so friendly with some joining in the singing. No ugly incident so far, we hope there won’t be any. We’ve gone past Ojuelegba, approaching Fadeyi from the National Stadium to terminate at Maryland.

” It’s been so orderly with agberos, drivers and passengers who have to endure slight inconveniences passing through the crowd hailing, applauding shouting that they are tired of eating agbado (corn). Our police escorts have had virtually no work to do as the mass movement of the people is so peaceful and orderly.”

Also, another supporter, Olaronke Dawodu Kolade, said the support for Obi/Datti candidacy was to entrench good governance, adding that the youths were tired of the old order.

” Youths are tired of misrule nd bad governance, poor power supply, unemployment, economic hardship, insecurity. No visible infrastructural development. Youths do not want to spend 10years for a course of 4years in our universities anymore. No is working in Nigeris. We believe in the Obi/Datti candidacy”, Kolade said.