2023: Makinde emerges Oyo PDP flagbearer

Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State has emerged the winner of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Oyo State.

Makinde with 1,040 delegates votes defeated his challenger, Hazeem Gbolarunmi who had two votes.

There were a total of six void votes out of the total votes cast of 1,048.

The primary election held at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, was conducted by Senator Ben Obi led electoral committee and observed by INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders.

Obi, represented by Abdullahi MaiBasia,the returning officer, while announcing the results said Makinde emerged as the PDP governorship candidate for Oyo State having polled the highest number of valid votes.

Gbolarumi, whose 11 months stint as deputy governor to Late Adebayo Alao-Akala was nullified by the supreme court in December 2006, is the only aspirant challenging Makinde’s re-election in the party.

Gbolarumi who had earlier alleged that no election took place, saying that his delegates were chased away , later embraced Makinde and raised his hands up at the venue.

Makinde, in his acceptance speech, said 2023 was the time to rescue Nigeria from the APC and change things from bottom to the top.

According to him, they promised to take us from top to bottom and indeed we are inside a hole.

“I was overwhelmed by the positive feedback I received from everyone, especially our delegates and coming here to witness your endorsement at my election as your flagbearer, I can only say thank you ” .

“I am not the most brilliant and I am not also the most upright but you gave me your mandate. I thank you.