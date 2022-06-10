2023: Kwankwaso will reunite Nigeria, make economy productive again – NNPP founder

Boniface Aniebonam, founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has described Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, the sole presidential candidate of the party, as a leader that has the capacity to reunite Nigeria and also make the economy productive again.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos at the weekend, Aniebonam, who disclosed that the problem of Nigeria is leadership, said that Nigeria needs a strong leader who has the character and is also keen on human capacity development.

While encouraging Nigerians to support Kwankwaso by voting him in during the 2023 general election, he said there is a need to redefine Nigeria through quality leadership and good governance.

“The problem of Nigeria is so solvable if only leadership is divine. This is because there are no difficulties in bringing all the nationalities together to discuss how best we can live together as a people. On the aspect of the economy, again we must move Nigeria from a consumption nation to a productive economy. With all our human capital and natural endowment, the welfare of the officers and men of the country are desirable to ensure an orderly nation. The resources are available to cater to social amenities, sports, youth development, and education among others,” he said.

Read also: Government, tech ecosystem partner to boost Nigerian economy

While noting that the NNPP originated from the transport industry, logistics businesses, and Customs facilitation, Aniebonam said it has become very important that the industry plays a major role in ensuring that NNPP emerges in the forthcoming 2023 election so that industry problems can be addressed from within.

Calling on every good Nigerian to join NNPP, he said the party is open to all that have the intention to reinvent a Nigeria of ‘our dream’.

He however advised transport industry stakeholders to use this opportunity to get the attention of Kwankwaso by going out to mobilise all importers, exporters’ dependents, and associates in order to raise 10 million votes for the NNPP presidential candidate.

On the issue of zoning, Aniebonam said that he felt bad that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) have failed to honour the gentleman agreement on that.

He added that NNPP has not tasted power which is why the party wants to position a person of Kwankwaso who has the capacity to drive power.

According to him, when Nigeria gets a great leader like Kwankwaso, all agitations in the country will die a natural death because the economy will be revived and poverty will die down.