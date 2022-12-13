2023: Jandor promises to review all forced evictions in Lagos

Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State has promised that his administration would review all forced evictions and demolition of landed properties across Lagos by previous administrations if elected in 2023.

Jandor is the main challenger to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, incumbent Governor of Lagos State.

The governorship candidate stated this during a meeting with artisans, party members and leaders in Ward J, constituency 1, in Eti-Osa during his campaign tour of the council on Sunday.

He noted that several forced evictions across Lagos did not culminate into projects that benefits the people, stressing that

in some cases, the lands where taken over by top government officials for personal use

He promised that if elected his administration would check such trends across the state.

“I am going to protect this community and Eti-Osa as governor; the last time I was in Ibeju Lekki, I told them that all our lands that they have collected in the name of personal use I would collect them back.

“I would take the land back and give it back to the people when I become governor, It is either we want to continue with them or we want the situation to change”, Jandor said.

Jandor thanked party members in the ward for the massive support for PDP over the years, urging them to work to deliver the party’s candidates in the 2023 polls.

“We should deliver our state for PDP, let focus on what would give us benefits then fighting a fight that does not concern us.

“The victory of PDP in this election is for all of us and our collective good. That is why we must put in every effort to make sure our party wins.

“God has seen your suffering and contribution over the years, 2023 is where he wants to compensate you”, he added.

The governorship candidate, subsequently promised to set up an empowerment scheme for women and youths in the state if elected to help check rising employment.

According to him, “Please be rest assured that we would empower our women and youths; I mean give you money to start something that would bring income, the suffering among our people is too much.

“All tailors in Lagos, this would be your government, I have decided that all primary and secondary schools in Lagos would get free school uniforms, and it is the local tailors that would do it in their constituency; so that we can put money in your pocket.

“We would serve Lagos with fear of God. The only reason why I am in the Lagos governorship race is because of people’s welfare”.

The PDP House of Assembly candidate in the constituency, Akeem Jinadu said the people of the constituency were overwhelmed by the humility of Jandor, promising him of their total support towards his victory at the poll.

Also speaking, Bankole Wellington, popularly called Bank W, PDP’s House Representatives candidate in the constituency, charged the people to vote massively for candidates of the party in the constituency, while thanking them for their support.

Similarly, in another campaign meeting with non-Yoruba speaking indigenes in Ajah, Jandor noted that his administration would serve all residents of the state irrespective of tribe.

He condemned the continued harassment of Lagosian on the roads across the state, stressing that if elected his administration would stop the trend.

He charged them to vote massively for PDP’s candidates across Lagos, including Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

“This people only come and tell you lies every four years, they have nothing to say this time around. If you vote for us; we would treat all residents of Lagos equally. We would make sure that all public institutions respect Lagosians.

“We would give money to our women to start businesses and empower them when we are elected,” Jandor said.

Also, speaking in Ward K2 in the same constituency, during a meeting with party leaders and members, Jandor said he decided to personally tour the state during the campaign to know the needs of the people.

According to Jandor, “Every time they are taking our lands, saying they want to build hospitals, but at the end of the day, they end up building their personal projects.

“ If elected I would take back those lands. I would build general hospitals and other infrastructures you need. Our administration would have the fear of God, and our policies would be people’s friendly.”

Speaking earlier, ThankGod Oke, the leader of Ikota community in the Eti-Osa, lamented the indiscriminate demolition of properties in the community, while pleading with Jandor to change the narrative if elected.

Similarly, several party leaders in the ward equally complained about the lack of basic infrastructures like; general hospital and burial ground in Ibeju-Lekki.